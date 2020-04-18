Alan "Al" Ray Bradford

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Alan "Al" Ray Bradford of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Portage, IN; Valparaiso, IN; and Henderson, NV passed away on Monday April 13, 2020 at the age of 72. He endured the physical consequences of Multiple Sclerosis for many of the latter years of his life and ultimately passed away quickly due to complications of the COVID-19 virus.

Al was born in Gary, IN on August 3, 1947, to Wayne and Hazel Bradford. The fourth of six children, he was a 1965 Portage High School graduate and three sport varsity athlete. He graduated from Ball State University in 1969 where he also played varsity baseball for the Cardinals.

He returned to Northwest Indiana after graduating and spent several years teaching and coaching at both Portage and Wheeler. His Wheeler varsity baseball teams won back to back sectional titles in 1972 and 1973, with the 1972 team advancing to the Regional Championship game.

After a few other professional endeavors which closed a career that spanned nearly four decades, Al returned to Indiana and retired in the late 2000s to be closer to his family. He was a caring and beloved Grandfather to his three grandchildren Abby, Casey, and Marisa. His witty sense of humor was always on showcase with them and he loved to play games with them and make them laugh.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Al spent years on the baseball and softball diamonds, basketball courts, school yards, and back yards playing and coaching sports. He had a knack for making anything into a game or competition- whether friendly or fierce- and passed that love of sports, games and athletic abilities on to those he touched. Sporting events also dominated the airwaves around him as well. It was never a surprise to find him watching or listening to games any day of the week.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, and he is survived by his sister Madeline Sanders of Circleville, OH; his brother Larry Bradford (Virginia) of Minneapolis, MN; his brother Roger Bradford (Mary) of Valparaiso; his brother Kendall Bradford (Rita) of Bloomington, MN; and his sister Vicki Kahn (Keith) of Michigan City.

He is also survived by both of his children Marc Bradford (Lisa) of Fishers, IN and Beth Schumacher (Mark) of Indianapolis, IN; their mother Lynn Betz of Indianapolis, who remained friendly and compassionate with him until his passing, and all three of his grandchildren. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by many loving cousins, nephews, and nieces.

A celebration of life will be held on a future date to be determined when social restrictions are eased. The family requests that any expressions of sympathy or remembrances in Alan's name be made by way of a contribution to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.