Albert Edwin Wickland Jr.
1923 - 2020
MUNSTER, IN - Albert Edwin Wickland Jr., of Munster, passed away on June 7, 2020, at the age of 96. Ed was born on September 11, 1923 in Ames, IA, the son of the late Albert E. Wickland and Lois (nee Perrine) Wickland. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty years, Patricia L. Wickland.

He is survived by his three sons: David E. (Jacqueline) Wickland, Paul A. (Susan) Wickland, and Mark A. (Cheryl) Wickland; cherished grandchildren: Elizabeth (Matt) Ruffner, Kathryn (Brandon) Mulroe, Daniel Wickland, Trisha (Clayton) Engel, Hunter (Lisa) Wickland, and Taylor Wickland; and six great-grandchildren.

Ed was a 1947 graduate of Iowa State University, with a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering and was also a licensed Professional Engineer. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega social fraternity. He was employed at Amoco Oil Co. in Whiting, IN and Chicago, IL for 39 years. Ed was a Navy veteran of WWII, an Eagle Scout, a Little League coach and a Boy Scout Scoutmaster. Ed was a Mason and a member of the Orak Shrine in Michigan City, IN. He was also an avid sportsman, fisherman and hunter. He traveled world wide and enjoyed scuba diving, golf, biking, and running. Ed will be greatly missed.

Arrangements entrusted to BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME (219-836-5000). Funeral and interment will be held privately. Memorials in Ed's name can be made to the charity of your choice. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.




Published in The Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
