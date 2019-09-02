Albert "Al" G. Stincic

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Albert "Al" G. Stincic, age 82 of Cedar Lake, IN formerly of Whiting, IN passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 after an eight-year battle with cancer. He was born on September 9, 1936 to Anna and Louis Stincic. He graduated from Chicago Vocational H.S. and attended University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. Albert worked in construction all his life as a Civil Engineer in the Chicagoland area.

In 1960 he married Virginia Slazyk, and is survived by his wife, Virginia; children: Lisa Stincic-Perez, Pamela (Phillip) Stincic-Trevino, Brian (Dale Mrozek) Stincic and Sylvia (Marc) Stincic-Ferry; grandchildren: Christopher, Julia, Nicholas, Serena, Joshua, Aidan, Savannah and Skylar; and many nieces and nephews. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Louis Stincic; siblings, Louis Stincic, Jr., Joseph Stincic and Katherine (John) Sporinsky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN by Reverend Charles Niblick. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and again, on Thursday, at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.

Al was an avid golfer, softball coach and umpire. He enjoyed roller skating, pinochle, his six cat's and dog. Al was a member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of Chicago Plumbers Union #130. He was a member of the Whiting Masonic Lodge #613. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Al's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

