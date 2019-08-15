Albert J. Gelon

HIGHLAND, IN - Albert J. Gelon of Highland, IN passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. He is survived by one sister, Margie Gelon; Uncle, Emil Mati; sister-in-law: Audrey (late John) Gelon, Judie (late Richard) Gelon; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents John and Anna Gelon; Brothers John and Richard; and Sister Verna Bibzak; Brother-in-law Eugene Bibzak. Albert was a lifetime resident of the Calumet region. Graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1965. Was in the Army 1965-1967 serving in the Vietnam War. Retired from Inland Steel. Albert was a devoted Son and loving brother and Uncle.

Friends and Family may visit at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM (prayer service 4:30 p.m.) on Friday August 16, 2019. Mass of a Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. Interment will take place at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery following the Mass. Please visit: www.kuiperfh.com.