Albert J. Gelon

Guest Book
  • "Offering my deepest condolences to the family, may our God..."
Service Information
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-923-7800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:30 PM
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
3025 Highway Ave
Highland, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Albert J. Gelon

HIGHLAND, IN - Albert J. Gelon of Highland, IN passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. He is survived by one sister, Margie Gelon; Uncle, Emil Mati; sister-in-law: Audrey (late John) Gelon, Judie (late Richard) Gelon; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents John and Anna Gelon; Brothers John and Richard; and Sister Verna Bibzak; Brother-in-law Eugene Bibzak. Albert was a lifetime resident of the Calumet region. Graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1965. Was in the Army 1965-1967 serving in the Vietnam War. Retired from Inland Steel. Albert was a devoted Son and loving brother and Uncle.

Friends and Family may visit at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM (prayer service 4:30 p.m.) on Friday August 16, 2019. Mass of a Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. Interment will take place at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery following the Mass. Please visit: www.kuiperfh.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Aug. 15, 2019
bullet Vietnam War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Highland, IN   (219) 923-7800
funeral home direction icon