Albert J. Jones

CALUMET TOWNSHIP - Albert J. Jones, age 76 of Calumet Township passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sue; daughters: Shelly (Mike), Jennifer (Robbin), two grandsons: Erik and Caeden; three grand-daughters: Candace, Payton and Abbey and one great-grandson, Jules and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father Henry and mother Frances Jones, son, Albert II and grandson, Mitchell.

Al retired from Boilermakers Local 374 over 20 years ago and spent his time fishing and camping.

Friends and family may call upon CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME from 3:00PM – 7:00PM Monday, December 9, 2019.

His funeral service will take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery South Chapel located at 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN, 46307 on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 12PM. Pastor Randy Harrison will be officiating. Burial will take place following the committal service at the cemetery.

Chapel Lawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements for Mr. Jones, please leave words of condolences and stories on the website at www.chapellawnfunerals.com