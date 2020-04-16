Albert J. La Mere

MUNSTER, IN - Albert J. La Mere of Munster, 95, beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Trapp) La Mere, died from heart failure April 12, 2020. Married for 65 years and father of daughters Norene (Ray) Lewis, Eileen (Jim) McQuillan, the late Kathleen (Tim) Fritz, Jeanne Ann (Mike) Dominik, Mary Ann Martin, Therese (Tom) Altergott, Dorothy (Dave) McCarty; and son Pierre (Diane) La Mere. Blessed with 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The oldest child of the late Joseph A. and Eileen (Hendron) La Mere, he is survived by brother Richard J. La Mere and sisters Linda (the late Mike) Danko and Eileen (the late Bill) Cox; by sisters-in-law Terry (the late George) Trapp, Judith (the late Bill) Trapp and Norene (the late Robert) Mahoney; and by nearly 50 nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by siblings David and Donald J. La Mere, Jeanne Ann Kiger, Jane Kondrat, Janet Studer and their spouses, and by the Rev. Joseph A. La Mere, as well as by in-laws John E. Trapp and Sr. Joanna M. Trapp, OSB.

Proud of his service as a pilot with the US Army Air Corps during WW II and his long career with the Bell System. Elected to the Indiana State Senate, serving 1966-1970, and had an active history in many local civic organizations and volunteer groups. Longtime member of St. Thomas More Parish in Munster, an alumnus and supporter of Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond, Notre Dame University, and Northwestern University.

Due to concerns related to COVID-19, the funeral service will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.burnskish.com.