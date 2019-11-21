Albert J. Nowak

MUNSTER, IN - Albert J. Nowak, age 81, of Munster, passed away November 18, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Carol (nee Budvit); beloved children: Albert (Cathy) and Christina (Kent) Ruddick; adored grandchildren: Melissa, Matthew (Heather), Mitchell, Timothy (Choi), Samuel (Ashley), Joseph (Mary) Smyth and Shannon; dear brothers: Bernard and Ken. Albert was preceded in death by his daughter Julianne Smyth.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, November 22, 2019 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN with a visitation from 4-7 p.m. Interment Services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. John-St. Joseph Diocesan Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

For service information call (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.