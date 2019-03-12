Albert Jimenez

GARY, IN - Albert Jimenez, age 82, of Gary, IN, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Al is survived by his wife, Yolonda (nee Equihua), of 58 years; six children: Jacqueline (John Jr.) Ferree, Richard (Lisa) Jimenez, Thomas (Eva) Jimenez, Joseph (Laura) Jimenez, Daniel (Stephanie) Jimenez, and Joann (Gilbert) Sandidge; five grandchildren: Amber (Javier) Ortiz, Andrew Jimenez, Grace Jimenez, Jovany Jimenez and Sebastian Jimenez; two great-grandchildren: Lily and Dominic Ortiz; brother: Tony Jimenez; sister, Elsa Cuevas; furry friend: Bello; and numerous nieces and nephews. Al was preceded in death by his parents: Gabino and Lucille Jimenez; and three siblings: Alma, Richard, and Gavino.

Al retired from Inland Steel and was a member of their 25 Year Club. He served as a Gary Precinct Committeeman for G2-19. He volunteered his time to Ambridge Little League and was a member of the Cursillos in Christianity. Al loved his grandchildren dearly and was very proud of his family.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 4:00 PM. Additional visitation will be held at the church on Thursday morning 30 minutes prior to the funeral mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Holy Angels Cathedral, 640 Tyler St., Gary, IN 46402 with Bishop Donald J. Hying officiating. Services will conclude at the church with cremation to follow.

To view directions and sign Al's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com-(219) 769-3322.