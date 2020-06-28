Albert Noak III
Albert Noak III

CROWN POINT, IN - Albert Noak III, age 48, of Crown Point, passed away at St. Anthony's Hospital on June 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Noak. Albert is survived by his father, Albert (Elizabeth) Noak, Jr., daughters: Evelyne and Andrea Noak; their mother, Kim Nichols; sisters: Darlene Noak and Dawn Kasparek; and brother, Jeff (Susan) Hammond.

Due to Albert's wishes, there will be no service. May he Rest in Peace. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
1 entry
June 25, 2020
Al, having grown up across the street from you.....you were my 2nd big brother. You always had my back and looked out for me. And I spent countless nights looking out for you and watching to make sure you were home safe. Gosh you stressed me out, but I loved you so very much! My favorite memory will always be our countless late nights sitting in my kitchen and yours playing our favorite game Yahtzee blaring Hank Jr and George Strait on the boom box! My heart is breaking, but I know youre up there strumming your favorite country tunes for your Mama and your buddies there with you. Ill miss you! My deepest condolences to the beloved Noak family and prayers for the strength for your baby girls who were your whole world.
Gina Robinson
Friend
