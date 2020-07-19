1/1
Albert P. "Al" Siebel
Albert "Al" P. Seibal

LAKE STATION, IN - Albert "A" P. Seibal, age 91, of Lake Station, passed away July 12, 2020. Al was born in Gary, IN and was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School. He served with the US Army during the Korean War. In 1951 he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy (Chart) Seibal, who preceded him in death in 2010. Also, predeceased were his father, Marko Seibal, mother, Katherine (Jastremsky) Seibal, four brothers five sisters.

He leaves behind seven children: Debbie (Jim) Maness, Ron Seibal, Tom (Angela) Seibal, Terry (Mary) Seibal, Tim Seibal, Theresa Coates, and Scott (Bev) Seibal; 16 grandchildren: Jimmy (Karin Kartuska) Maness, Laura (Steven) Brisson, Mandy (Byron) Stevens, Aaron (Stacy) Seibal, Ashley (Todd) Sackewitz, Tim Seibal Jr., Matt Seibal, Crystal Seibal, Jennifer Coates (Erick Fadayko), Julianne (Dustin) Tattersall, Kim Coates (Isaac Navias), Adam Seibal, Katie Seibal, Alex Seibal, Alison Seibal, and Lauren Seibal; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Al retired in 1991, as an industrial electrician from U.S. Steel. Church, family and golf were his passions and not in that order. He was an ambassador of the game. He played, practiced, watched and talked golf more than anyone. He LOVED the game! He has passed that on to his children and grandchildren.

At age 66, on the same day, at the former Cressmore Country Club in Hobart, he achieved his greatest golf accomplishments. He scored a "hole-in-one" and had a total score of 62. He continued to play golf until last year at the age of 90.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus there will not be a visitation or funeral service. There will be a private memorial in Arizona at a future date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements.




Published in The Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
