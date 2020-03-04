Albert S. Martinez

Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow...."
    - Rosa Garza Rios
  • "Love you papa! "
    - Kassandra
Service Information
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-7766
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James the Less Catholic Church
9640 Kennedy Ave
Highland,, IL
View Map
Obituary
Albert S. Martinez

Albert S. Martinez, age 78 passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Albert was born on April 8th, 1941 in Hondo, Texas to Eulalia (Ramos) and Antonio Martinez.

Albert was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran serving aboard the USS Longbeach. Albert was so proud of his big family and always looked forward to the wonderful holiday gatherings.

A Memorial Visitation will be on Thursday March 5, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME located at 14 Kennedy Ave, Schererville, IN 46375. Mass will be said on Friday March 6, 2020 10:00 AM at St. James the Less located at 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN 46322. Additional information may be found on Solan-Pruzin Website.

He will be greatly missed not only by his family, but all of his friends he made through life. Everyone who met him immediately became his friend for life. May he rest in peace for above all he loved his lord Jesus Christ. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com


Published in The Times on Mar. 4, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
