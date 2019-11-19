Albert S. "Al" O'Hara

Guest Book
  • "Al taught me how to drive and how to tie a winsor knot. RIP"
    - Leland Bollhorst
Service Information
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN
46327
(219)-931-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Albert S. "Al" O'Hara

WHITING, IN - Albert S. "Al" O'Hara, age 93, of Whiting, IN, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He is survived by his son, Patrick (Wanda) O'Hara; grandchildren, Kevin (Megan) O'Hara, Cailyn O'Hara, Nicole (Brendan) Barrett, and Jason Garcia; step-grandchildren, Angie Taylor, and Trenton Taylor; nine great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, (nee Bollhorst); daughter, Cheryl Garcia; parents, George and Catherine O'Hara; and sister, Sybella (late Fred) Lutheran.

A Time of Sharing will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Visitation on Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. O'Hara was a lifelong Calumet area resident. He was retired from Linde Air in East Chicago. Al was a Navy veteran of WWll. After his retirement, Al enjoyed oil painting and watching old westerns. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions to Gift of Hope would be appreciated.
Published in The Times on Nov. 19, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.