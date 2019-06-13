Albert T. Poracky

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Albert T. Poracky of Schererville, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019 at the Rittenhouse of Portage, IN.

Al was born in Whiting, IN on May 5, 1925, the son of Joseph and Josephine Poracky. He attended George Rogers Clark High School. Was a United States Navy veteran. A member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church Highland, IN.

On May 14, 1955, Al married Helen D. Poracky who survives.Al was the owner/operator of Bindas & Poracky Amoco service station, Hammond, IN. One of the last full service gas stations/garages in the Calumet region. Al's sons, many of his nephews, and friends of his sons worked at the station. Al had many loyal customers until his retirement in 1988. Al was an avid Notre Dame football fan having season tickets for many years. Enjoying many beautiful fall football afternoons with his family in South Bend.

Surviving is his wife Helen (Makarowski) of Portage. Sons Al (Louise), Jim (Beverly) and Jerry (Mary Jane) Poracky. Survived by seven grandchildren, Tom (Laura) Poracky, Kristen (Anthony) La Rocca, Kasey (Michael) Wallis, Kyle (Sara) Poracky, Layne (Daniel) Drudge, Logan Poracky, and Matt (Serenity) Poracky. Along with five great grandchildren, Landon Poracky, Sydney Poracky, Titus Poracky, Sevastian Giovanna La Rocca and Wes Poracky.

During his retirement Al was involved with Amoco Retires, St. Joe Calumet College and the AMSAC Club in Calumet City, IL. One of the many things Al will be remembered for was his compassion and kindness towards people.

Visitation will be on Friday June 14, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3025 Highway Avenue, Highland, IN. Funeral mass immediately following visitation.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Our Lady of Grace School.