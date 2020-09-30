1/1
Albert Torres
1936 - 2020
Albert Torres

HAMMOND, IN - Albert Torres, age 83, of Hammond, IN passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born on December 31, 1936 in Gary, IN, to the late Joe and Carmela (Vasquez) Torres.

He served his country honorably in the United States Army from May 13, 1960 - May 23, 1962. He was a specialist in the military. Albert went on to be a loyal employee with A&P Supermarkets and the Desoto/Prescott company.

Albert leaves behind his son, Daniel Scott Torres; brother Joe (Joan) Torres; sister, Sally Shoback; many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Carmela Torres, and brother, John Torres.

Chapel Lawn Funeral Home in Crown Point, IN has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Torres.

To leave words of kindness and share a memory, please visit www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com




Published in The Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
2193659554
