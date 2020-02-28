Albert Van Dyke

MUNSTER, IN - Albert Van Dyke, age 90, Munster, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lois Van Dyke, nee Iwema. Loving father of Joan (John) Wories and Paul (Karyl) Van Dyke. Proud grandfather of Kim (Reed) Larson, Luanne (Larry) Hasbrouck, Kent (Sarah) Wories, Craig Van Dyke, Karley (Sam) Staal, Conor Van Dyke and Cole (Ivette) Van Dyke. Great-grandfather of Isaac, Abigail, Benjamin, and David Larson, John, Sam, and Victoria Hasbrouck, Anna, Adam, Katherine, and Nora Wories. Dear brother of Kathryn (late Robert) Levitt and the late Ronald (late Doris) Van Dyke. Brother-in-law of Margaret "Marge" (late James) Brandsma, late John (late Minnie) Iwema, late Jeanette (late John) Oezer, late Ernst (late Ida) Iwema and the late Anjean (late Arnold) Bandstra. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Van Dyke worked for International Harvester/Navistar for 35 years. After retirement he worked for Tiller Uniforms, Porter Uniforms, VerHagen Real Estate and served as Director of Development at Calvin Christian School and Illiana Christian High School.

He was a member of Calvary Reformed Church in South Holland since 1956 and served as a Sunday School Teacher, Deacon and Elder. He was also active in the South Holland community for MANY years serving as a Republican Precinct Captain. He served as an assistant chaplain with Skyword Ministries at Midway Airport for 20 years along with his wife, Lois.

Visitation Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Spring Ln.) Dyer, IN with Rev. Jason DeVries officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to Calvin Christian School (528 E. 161st Place, South Holland, IL 60473), Illiana Christian High School (10920 Calumet Ave., Dyer, IN 46311) or Skyword Ministries (P.O. Box 10, Glenview, IL 60026). For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www .SMITSFH.com.