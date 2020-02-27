Albert Velasquez, Jr.

MUNSTER, IN - Albert Velasquez Jr., age 76, of Munster passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Community Hospital. Albert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gayl; son, Marc (Amy); and grandchildren: Nathan and Nicholas. Albert is also survived by sons: Douglas Stump and Michael (Kim) Velasquez and their children: Karlie, Darcie and Miranda; siblings: Henry and Margaret. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Justina and brother, Danny.

Albert was an Army Veteran and was retired from Inland Steel. Being "Papa" to Nathan and Nicholas was something he truly treasured. His grandchildren were the light of his life and brought him such joy.

Arrangements were handled by Kish Funeral Home and services were private. Donations may be made in his memory to The or St Jude Children's Research Hospital.