Alberto "Al" Barrasas

HOBART, IN - Alberto "Al" Barrasas, age 67, of Hobart, formerly of Lake Station, passed away June 5, 2019. He was a graduate of River Forest High School and retired from U.S. Steel after 40 years. Al was a good family man and proud grandpa. He enjoyed family barbeques, loved his red Camaro, the Blackhawks, traveling and the beach. He will be greatly missed.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Hilario and Amalia Barrasas. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Karen; daughters, Megan Barrasas and Kristin (Alex) Cernat; son, Joseph (Kacy) Barrasas; granddaughters, Sofia and Ariana Cernat; brother, Larry (June) Barrasas; sister, Sylvia (Raul) Valdez; aunts, Ludivina and Tina; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Becker, Kimberly Coleman and Paula (Bill) Simon; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation for Al will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, June 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., DIRECTLY at St. Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station, Rev. David Kime officiating. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.

