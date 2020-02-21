Alberto Garza

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
  • "Rest in peace guitar man . Best guitarist ever. You were..."
    - John Carrillo
Service Information
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
8580 Wicker Avenue
St. John, IN
46373
(219)-365-2674
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
8580 Wicker Avenue
St. John, IN 46373
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alberto Garza

HAMMOND, IN - Alberto Garza, age 70, of Hammond, passed away February 8, 2020. He is survived by his son Albert Cutrara, daughter Rachelle Cutrara, stepchildren Megan, Melissa, and Scott Parker, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and siblings Ida, David, Marty, and Elsa. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Stone, parents Gabriella and Roberto, and siblings Robert, Rose, and Daniel.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue in St. John, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 pm. Donations to the family would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com
Published in The Times on Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.