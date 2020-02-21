Alberto Garza

HAMMOND, IN - Alberto Garza, age 70, of Hammond, passed away February 8, 2020. He is survived by his son Albert Cutrara, daughter Rachelle Cutrara, stepchildren Megan, Melissa, and Scott Parker, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and siblings Ida, David, Marty, and Elsa. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Stone, parents Gabriella and Roberto, and siblings Robert, Rose, and Daniel.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue in St. John, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 pm. Donations to the family would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com