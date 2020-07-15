Albina F. Weiss (nee Baksinskas)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Albina F. Weiss (nee Baksinskas), age 89, late of Schererville, IN, passed away June 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Weiss. Loving mother and stepmother of Janet (Joseph) Hero, Debra (Lou Lembcke) Weiss, Joann (Tom) Follis, the late Timothy Jagos, and the late Michael Weiss. Devoted grandmother of Julie Hero, Russell (Nicole) Follis, Dan (Julie) Follis, Jim Follis, John Follis and Jeremy Weiss and great grandmother of six. Loving sister of the late Ann Medlik, Bernice Padgurskis, Nancy Sluzewicz, Antonas, Julia, Edward, John, Bronislawa and Bertha Baksinskas.

Visitation Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. A private interment for the immediate family will be held at St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in Albina's name would be appreciated. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.