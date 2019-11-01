Alden "Al" E. Kunnemann

DADE CITY, FL - Alden "Al" E. Kunnemann, age 98, of Dade City, FL and formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away at The Rucki Hospice Care Center in Zephyrhills, FL on October 29, 2019 after a brief struggle with recent health problems. He was born on July 29, 1921 in Creston, NE to parents Walter Kunnemann and Anne (Hake) Kunnemann.

After attending high school, Alden proudly served his county in the United States Army (Anti-Tank Co. 123rd Infantry) in New Guinea and Luzon from 1942-1945. He also worked for General Mills, Inc. (Chicago, IL) in the sheet metal department, where he retired after over forty years.

Al was preceded in death three months ago by his loving wife of seventy years, Beth B. Kunnemann; a granddaughter, Karin Kunnemann; his parents, Walter and Anna (Hake) Kunnemann; brothers: Melvin Kunnemann (Marjorie) and Orville Kunnemann; sister, Glenola Kunnemann; and brother-in-law, Arnold Jones.

Survivors include his sons: Mark Kunnemann (Randi) and Douglas Kunnemann (Rebecca); grandchildren: Jeffrey Kunnemann (Mari), Hannah Severson (Peter), Darby Kunnemann, and Brewer Kunnemann; great-grandchildren: Harper Kunnemann and Peyton Sellick; brother, Arlo Kunnemann (Elva); sister, Dorothy Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church (8601 Harrison Ave., Munster, IN 46321) or to Gulfside Hospice & Pasco Palliative Care (2061 Collier Pkwy, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639).

Services and burial will take place at a later date.