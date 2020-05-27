Aleen Delia (Doolittle) Barnes
1918 - 2020
Aleen Delia Barnes (nee Doolittle) LAKE STATION - Aleen Delia Barnes (nee Doolittle) age 102, of Lake Station formerly of Hobart, passed away May 23, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Portage. She was born on January 13, 1918 in Hobart, IN to the late Robert and Elsie Doolittle. Aleen was a devoted housewife and a member of D.A.R Daughters of American Revolution, Royal Neighbors and Colonial Dames. She was a 1935 Hobart High School graduate. On April 20, 1935 she married the love of her life Frank Barnes in LaPorte, IN. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. She is survived by her son, Jerome T. Barnes, two grandsons, Douglas (Sandra) Barnes and Robert (Lorelei) Barnes, great-grandchildren, Emily, Madeline, Nikolai and Riley, numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends. Aleen was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, and her parents; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Barnes; two brothers, Wade and Wilbur Doolittle and sister, Jessie Catt. A funeral service for Aleen will be held Thursday, May 28 ,2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Nykamp officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Burial will follow at McCool Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 219-942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
MAY
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I know how hard it has been to not be with our loved one during this pandemic and Losing quality time we had left! Such a horrible time of uncertainty for the elderly. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Love you all! Hugs from Me, Sammy and Buddy!
Terri DiMaria
May 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Candy Barnes Gilbert
Family
May 26, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Saw her several years ago when Richard Davis and I went to see her at the home she lived in. We spent several hours there and I was amazed with her. So sharp and such a delight to talk to. May she Rest In Peace ..
Candt Barnes Gilbert
Family
May 26, 2020
Jerry and family,
We are so sorry for your loss.
May she Rest in peace.
Fred & Shirley Urbanek
Shirley Urbanek
Friend
