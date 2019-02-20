Alex C. Magiera

CROWN POINT, IN - Alex C. Magiera, age 88, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Alex was born on October 6, 1930, on their family farm in Beaver, WI. In 1936 the family moved to East Chicago to find good work in the steel mills. Alex graduated from Bishop Noll High School in Hammond, IN. He continued his education at Indiana University in Bloomington, IN, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Upon graduation from college, he entered the Navy, attended officer's candidate school, graduated and was commissioned as an ensign. After receiving his commission as an officer, he married his wife of 66 years, Ila (Mikuta) Magiera. During his time in the Navy, he served aboard 3 ships, the USS Attakek, an ocean-going tug, USS LST34, and the USS Cadmus AR14. Alex's positions included communications officer, operations officer, gunnery officer, and executive officer. He earned the rank of full lieutenant before his honorable discharge. After leaving the Navy he went to work for Illinois Bell Telephone Company in the Gary area and served in several capacities including construction and systems management, repairs, and as assistant manager of the Gary commercial downtown office. Alex left Illinois Bell to start his own polygraph testing business in Gary and later Merrillville. He completed his training in polygraph and interrogation techniques from John H. Reid and Associates, Inc. in Chicago. He was a founding member of Indiana Association of Polygraph Examiners. Alex also farmed with his father-in-law, Rudolph (Louise) Mikuta southeast of Crown Point. Alex, Ila and their three children enjoyed traveling. The family camped all over the United States, including the East Coast, Florida, the Rocky Mountains, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, and Alaska to mention a few places. He and Ila also liked traveling in the Caribbean. Alex especially enjoyed snorkeling. He was a founding member, and past President, of the South Lake County Agricultural Historical Society.

Alex was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Mary (Butiska) Magiera; sisters: Mary Stevens, Victoria (Francis) Stacy, Gene (Robert) Goodwine; brothers: Frank (Lottie), Walter (Janine), Leo (Irene), and Henry. Left to cherish Alex's memory is Alex's wife: Ila (Mikuta); sons: Joel (Deborah) Magiera and Lee (Deborah) Magiera; daughter: Anne (Matt) Sheafer; grandchildren: Josh (Angela) Magiera, Emily (Lowell) Knott, Chester Magiera, Louise Magiera, Marie (Zach) Ratliff, Stephen Sheafer, and Deanna Sheafer; sisters: Hedy (Mitch) Miloshoff and Dorothy (Vance) Kirkland; sister-in-law: Mary (Henry) Magiera; and many nieces and nephews.

He was a life-long devout Catholic, beginning with serving as an Altar Boy in East Chicago as a child and continuing with serving at St. Mary's, St. Matthias and St. Anthony's Chapel in the nursing home as Lecturer, Eucharistic Minister and Usher. Alex enjoyed gardening and wood-working.

Alex was a beloved husband, father, and friend and will be missed by all. He was always looking at the humorous side of things and enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren the value of work.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM with Rev. Pat Kalich officiating. Inurnment to follow at the City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Crown Point Community Foundation.