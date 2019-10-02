Alex J. Porubyanski

WHITING, IN - Alex J. Porubyanski, 88 of Whiting, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. He was the beloved husband of the late Dolores M. (Pataky) Porubyanski who passed away July 8, 2004; loving father of Jim (Kathy) Porubyanski, Barbara (Larry) Thompson, Rose (Mike) Bandy and Janet (Jeff) Keehn; cherished "Papa" of Emily, Nicole, Joshua and Matthew Bandy, Valerie (John Ziebiec) Keehn and Mark Keehn; adoring great grandpa of Isabella.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Andrew Summerson of St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, Whiting, officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00pm.

Alex Porubyanski was born on December 2, 1930 to John and Elizabeth (Balog) Porubyanski. He was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1948. He was a retiree of the United States Postal Service (Whiting Post Office) with over 30 years of service. Alex was an avid fisherman and bowler. He participated with the Senior League at Olympia Lanes, Hammond for many years. Devoted to his family, Alex will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Diabetes Foundation, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.