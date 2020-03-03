Alexander M. Karas

CRETE, IL - Alexander "AL" M. Karas, age 52 of Crete, IL (formerly of Hegewisch, IL) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Al attended St. Florian grade school and George Washington High School in Chicago. He worked for A1 Auto and worked security for Presidential Towers in Chicago. Al had recently retired from Systems Equipment Services (SES) where he worked for the last 20+ years. Al served as Commodore for Riverside Yacht Club. He was a past member and served as the treasurer and secretary of the Southeast Sportsmen's Club. Al enjoyed being a mechanic working on forklifts. He loved spending time in Wisconsin working on the farm as a kid, boating, skeet shooting, fishing, hunting, and tinkering with solar power and finding alternative energy sources. He loved his cats Bella and Bitty Kitty.

Survived by, his brothers John (Carolyn), Luke (Janet), Mark (Julie), and Matthew Karas. Uncle of Alexander, Luke Jr, Austin, John, Shelby, Kyle, Tricia, and Emily. Nephew of Shelia (Robert) Enright and Margaret Karas. Dear friend to many. Al is preceded in death by his loving parents Al and Carol Karas and Uncle Kevin Karas. Al was loved by many and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers donations to the family would be appreciated.

Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. Interment Private. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com