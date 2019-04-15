Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander V. "Alex" Carnavacciolo.

Alexander "Alex" V. Carnavacciolo

MUNSTER, IN - Alexander V. Carnavacciolo "Alex", age 90, of Munster, IN passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. He is survived by his daughters: Deana (late Larry) Blakeslee and Cheryl (Robert) Lee; grandchildren: Carrie Hanford, Kelly Blakeslee, Stephanie (Craig) Abraham and Corey Lee; great grandchild, Addison Hanford; and numerous nieces and nephews. Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Raffaella and Genaro Carnavacciolo; sisters, Mary, Nancy and Carol; and brother, Sam.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with a 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Michael Yadron. Entombment will follow at Assumption Cemetery Glenwood, IL. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 3:30 p.m. and again at the church on Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. Mass.

Alex was very patriotic and a proud Veteran who served with the U.S. Navy. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Thomas More. Alex used to love to dance and travel, but he was also an avid tinkerer of any and all electronic gadgets or devices.

www.kishfuneralhome.net