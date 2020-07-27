Alexandria (Kostro) Spilewski

NEW HOPE, MN - Alexandria (Kostro) Spilewski, age 93 of New Hope MN, East Chicago, and Hammond, passed away July 22, 2020 from complications following COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sisters: Phyllis and Helen; brothers: Chester, Steve, and Casimer; mother, Lottie and father Alexander. She is survived by her sister, Stella; daughter, Maryellen Knapik (Conrad); grandchildren: Hollie Christine (Brentt), Jacob Robert, and Alex Conrad (Cassandra) Knapik; along with seven great-grandchildren and many cousins, niece and nephews, and friends.

Memorial service Thursday, July 30th at 4:30 PM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Polish National Catholic Church (420 22nd Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418). In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to this church. Please honor her memory by wearing masks, social distancing, and coming together to end the COVID-19 epidemic in America. Complete listing at https://cremationsocietyofmn.com/tribute/details/30853/Alexandria-Spilewski/obituary.html