1/
Alexandria (Kostro) Spilewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexandria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alexandria (Kostro) Spilewski

NEW HOPE, MN - Alexandria (Kostro) Spilewski, age 93 of New Hope MN, East Chicago, and Hammond, passed away July 22, 2020 from complications following COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sisters: Phyllis and Helen; brothers: Chester, Steve, and Casimer; mother, Lottie and father Alexander. She is survived by her sister, Stella; daughter, Maryellen Knapik (Conrad); grandchildren: Hollie Christine (Brentt), Jacob Robert, and Alex Conrad (Cassandra) Knapik; along with seven great-grandchildren and many cousins, niece and nephews, and friends.

Memorial service Thursday, July 30th at 4:30 PM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Polish National Catholic Church (420 22nd Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418). In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to this church. Please honor her memory by wearing masks, social distancing, and coming together to end the COVID-19 epidemic in America. Complete listing at https://cremationsocietyofmn.com/tribute/details/30853/Alexandria-Spilewski/obituary.html



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Memorial service
04:30 PM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Polish National Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved