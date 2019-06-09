Alexis "Lexie" Krutz

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Alexis "Lexie" Krutz, age 21, of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

She is survived by her mother: Jodie Baisden; brother: Joseph Krutz; sister: Jenna Baisden; niece: Brooke Baisden; and grandmother: Pat Shadrix.

Lexie is preceded in death by her father: Edward Krutz, paternal grandparents: Fran and Edward Krutz Sr., and grandfather Clyde Baisden.

She was a graduate of Merrillville High School, Class of 2016. Lexie worked at Stardust Bowling Alley and babysat her niece.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN) on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. with funeral service to follow at 6:00 P.M.Memorials are preferred to the family.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.