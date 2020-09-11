Alfonso P. Vega

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Alfonso P. Vega, age 93, of Merrillville, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife Melva Vega and son Richard Vega.

Alfonso was a fun-loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great great-grandfather, sibling of three brothers and two sisters, and several nieces and nephews. He was a loved neighbor and friend.

Alfonso married his beloved wife Melva, and began their life-long legacy together. They shared eight children: Raymond Vega (Margaret), Shirley Vega, Alfonso Vega, Jr. (Lala), Robert Vega (David), Richard Vega, Linda DeLeon-Grisham (Michael), Gregory Vega (Sharon), and Alice Vega-Martinez (Joe). He was an amazing grandfather to Lisa, Kristina, Michelle, Melissa, Bernadette, Dannette, Salina, Al III, Jessica, Tiffine, Timothy, Jose, Juan, Jesse, Jules, Miranda, Gregory Jr., Alfredo, numerous great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

Born in Chicago, raised in Mexico, Alfonso came back to this country in pursuit of the American Dream. He came with nothing, but knew with hard work and a dream for a better life, he would succeed. He was not only an amazing provider, but strong and dedicated. He served in the United States Army during World War II. Later, he retired from Standard Forgings in East Chicago after 40 years. After retirement, he worked many different jobs as he always needed to keep busy. There he made many friends.

Friends and family can celebrate his life on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL HOME in Merrillville (Prayer service with Fr. Meid at 6:30 p.m.). There will be a mass at St. Andrew's Church in Merrillville-Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow. GENTLE REMINDER - MASKS ARE REQUIRED.