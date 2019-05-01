Alfonso R. Cabrera (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Baran & Son Inc
1235 119Th St
Whiting, IN
46394
(219)-659-4400
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baran & Son Inc
1235 119Th St
Whiting, IN 46394
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
3510 Deodar St.
East Chicago, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
3510 Deodar St.
East Chicago, IN
Obituary
Alfonso R. Cabrera

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Alfonso R. Cabrera, 85 of East Chicago passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Porter Regional Hospital, Valparaiso. He was the beloved husband of the late Graciela M. (nee Mendez) Cabrera who passed away June 24, 2009; loving father of Carlos (Nancy), Elva (Jeffrey), Ignacio (Sylvia) and the late Sergio; cherished grandfather of Carlos, Jr., Marisol, Sofia, Ian and Abigail; dearest brother of Hector (Lupita), Roberto (late Beatrice), Rodolfo (Carmen), Ignacio (Teresa), Emma (Jesus) Sanchez, Irene (Jesus) Ramirez, Lilia (Humberto) Hernandez and the late Anna (late Juan Jose) Castillo, Lucia (Filomeno) Martinez and Gabriel (late Graciela) Cabrera; many dear nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 with a Mass of Christian Burial offered at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar St., East Chicago, with the Rev. Carlos Martinez, officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00pm and at the church Friday morning from 9:15am to time of services.

Alfonso Cabrera was born on December 2, 1933 in LaMoncada, Guamajuato, Mexico to Gabriel and Maria Jesus Cabrera and was a resident of East Chicago for the past 45 years. A devoted member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, East Chicago, he was a retiree of the LTV Steel Co., East Chicago with over 30 years of service. Alfonso enjoyed soccer, both watching and playing and had participated in "Silver Sneakers" at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. Devoted to his family, Alfonso will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, East Chicago, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400


Published in The Times on May 1, 2019
