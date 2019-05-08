Alfred "Fred" C. Negrete

GRIFFITH, IN - Alfred "Fred" C. Negrete, 72, of Griffith, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born January 26, 1947 in East Chicago, IN to Frank and Barbara (Foffi) Negrete. On December 20, 1975 he married the love of his life, Vicki Madison and she survives. He is also survived by his children, Dawn (Ronnie) Negrete, Erik (Jaima) Negrete, Scott (Kelly) Negrete; grandchildren, Stephanie (Travonte), Tatianna, Benjamin, Genevieve, Adalynn, Emilia, Wesley, Ziya, and Semaj; mother, Barbara Negrete, sister, Julie Dominguez; many other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Negrete.

Fred worked at Inland Steel for 30 years as a supervisor until his retirement in 1996. He loved to watch his children and grandchildren in all their activities. He was an avid collector of stamps, and airplane models. He loved to watch the history channel and high school sports. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.

The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 – 219 980-5555. Funeral services will be on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Deacon Chris Perez officiating at the funeral home. Fred will be dearly missed by his loving family and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. www.ridgelawnfuneralhome.com