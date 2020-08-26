1/1
Alfred "Al" Carollo
Alfred "Al" Carollo

MUNSTER, IN - Alfred "Al" Carollo 93, of Munster, IN passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020. Beloved father of Kim (Loray) Robinson, Pam (Late Bob) Zalazar, Debi Lemonier, Brad (Kathy) Carollo and Leslie Murphy. Loving grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 21; caring brother of James(JoAnn) Carollo. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Carol his son Bob Carollo, sister Nancy Hamer and a brother Bob Carollo. Visitation will be held Thursday August 27, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. at KISH FUNDERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet, Ave. Munster, IN. A mass of christian burial will be celebrated Friday august 28, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Al was a member and the chaplain of VFW Post 2697 for 25 years. He was a long time member of St. Thomas More garden club and the Holy Name Society. Al was a loving, kind and generous person and will be missed by all that knew him. What made Al great was how he led by example and instilled the importance of loving and valuing your wife, your family, your church, your neighbors, the outdoors, a home cooked meal, whole hearted hospitality, a hard days work, giving back and being playful and lighthearted to the age of 93. He was a great husband, the best dad, a wonderful grandfather and great grandfather. He will be forever missed and can never be replaced. www.kishfuneralhome.net



Published in The Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
AUG
27
Prayer Service
04:30 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
