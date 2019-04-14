Alfred J. Klamczynski

HAMMOND, IN - Alfred J. Klamczynski age 92, of Hammond, IN entered into eternal life on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Alfred was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Frank and Julia Klamczynski (nee Mazur); and cousin, John Robert (still living, Norma) Dobrzynski. He is survived by his cousin and caregiver, Rev. Martin J. Dobrzynski and cousin Zygmunt Mazur.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN with Rev. Martin J. Dobrzynski officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:15 AM until time of Mass. Burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. 219.322.7766

Alfred was a U.S. ARMY Veteran and retired from Rand McNally publishing. Alfred cared for his ailing mother until she passed away in 1992 at the age of 97. He was a former member of St. Mary's Church in East Hammond and a member of St. John Bosco. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Bosco School would be appreciated.

