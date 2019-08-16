Alfred Torres, Sr.

LANSING, IL - Alfred Torres, Sr. age 86, of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019. He was born October 27, 1932 in Aurora, IL, and the son of Juanita and Phillippe Torres. Alfred is survived by his loving children; Andrew Torres, Alfred Jr. (Lu) Torres. Cherished grandfather of; Jason (Alex), and great grandfather of: Siena and Arreia, also surviving are loving brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Alfred was preceded in death by his beloved wife Theresa (Stacey) Torres of 55 years, and cherished son Peter (Debbie) Torres.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Alfred will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 with closing prayers beginning at 9:30 AM at the funeral home, then proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Alfred will be laid to rest at Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Alfred's name to the Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Rd., Rosemont, IL 60018.

Alfred was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Alfred retired from Continental Grain and Lansing School District 158. He was a Korean War, US Air Force Veteran and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Lansing Counsel 3540. Alfred was a devoted member and usher of the St. Ann Catholic Parish in Lansing, IL. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com