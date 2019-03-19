Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred W. Vahey.

Alfred W. Vahey

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Alfred W. Vahey, of Schererville passed away on March 16, 2019. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 24, 1933. He is survived by Walter (Lisa) Vahey, Judee (Daniel) Roper, Andrew Vahey, Susan (Christopher) Helt, and Stephen (Lynda Strain) Vahey. Loving Grandpa to Jackie and Lauren Vahey; Danny, Kevin, and Kristen Roper; Sophia, Chloe, and Grace Helt; Lyndsay, Breanna, and Jenna Strain-Vahey. Brother to Helen (Art) Granzier, Jane Luarde, and Dorothy Smith. Preceded in death by his wife of 31 years Mary (Tecca) Vahey, Margaret and Al McHugh, Thomas and Benita Vahey, Pat Smith and Kate Granzeier (great-niece). Alfred was retired from LTV Steel after 40 years of service. Alfred was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Schererville where he was an active volunteer. He delivered Meals on Wheels, volunteered at Right to Life, was a host for the Irish Children's Fund Program, and was willing to help anyone who needed him.

Friends may call at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville, IN (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.) from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Michael Church (#1 E. Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN) DIRECTLY at 10:30 a.m. Burial is at St. Michael Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana (www.vnanwi.org) or to Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org) in Al's memory.