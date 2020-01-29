Ali Belkairous

MUNSTER, IN - Ali Belkairous, age 70, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Ali is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Marta Shuya-Belkairous; children, Natalie Belkairous, Adam (Melissa) Belkairous and Joey (fiancee Tesi) Belkairous; brother, Rabah, and sister, Rhabia; brother-in-law, George (late Maggie) Shuya, and mother-in-law, Natalie (late William) Shuya.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mohamed and Zineb Belkairous.

Ali was born and raised in Algeria. He grew up loving and playing the game of soccer, eventually playing on the Pan-African team. He came to the United States on scholarship for graduate school, where he met his wife. An avid scholar, Ali would go on to earn seven Master's degrees. He was fluent in four languages and traveled the world for work before settling down in Munster, IN. Ali recently retired following a long-tenured career at DePaul University. He spent his spare time running, completing four marathons, the most recent of which was at the age of 70. Above all else Ali enjoyed spending time with his family - he was a dedicated, loving husband and father.

Friends may visit with the family at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the funeral home followed by a processional, where Ali will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com