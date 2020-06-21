Alice "Alicia" Clark (nee Martinez)

DYER, IN - Alice "Alicia" Clark (nee Martinez), age 62, late of Dyer, IN formerly of Hessville, passed away suddenly on June 17, 2020. Beloved mother of Joseph Ray Clark. Loving sister of Rachael Martinez and Jose (Kelly) Martinez. Dearest aunt of Lindsay Marie and Tess Michelle Martinez. Preceded in death by parents Jose and Micaela Martinez. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Alicia was the beloved office manager at ASC Automotive.

Visitation Monday, June 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. For more information 219-365-3474.