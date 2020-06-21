Alice "Alicia" (Martinez) Clark
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alice "Alicia" Clark (nee Martinez)

DYER, IN - Alice "Alicia" Clark (nee Martinez), age 62, late of Dyer, IN formerly of Hessville, passed away suddenly on June 17, 2020. Beloved mother of Joseph Ray Clark. Loving sister of Rachael Martinez and Jose (Kelly) Martinez. Dearest aunt of Lindsay Marie and Tess Michelle Martinez. Preceded in death by parents Jose and Micaela Martinez. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Alicia was the beloved office manager at ASC Automotive.

Visitation Monday, June 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. For more information 219-365-3474.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
(219) 365-3474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved