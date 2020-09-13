1/1
Alice E. (Kalinowksi) Siatka
1933 - 2020
Alice E. Siatka (nee Kalinowski)

JOLIET, IL - Alice E. Siatka (nee Kalinowski) age 87, of Joliet, IL, and formerly the Hegewisch Neighborhood of Chicago, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

She was born July 29, 1933, in Chicago to the late Mary and Adam Kalinowski. Alice graduated from St. Michaels High School.

Survived by her son, Gary (Patricia) Siatka and Caryn (Doug) Helms; three grandchildren, Joseph Ritter, James (Amanda) Ritter, and Jordan Helms. Six great-grandchildren; special nephews, James (Ann) Kobus and Gerald (Trudy) Dambek; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her husband, Thaddeus; her parents, and siblings.

As it was Alice's wish cremation rites have been accorded and services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated.

For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.



Published in The Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

