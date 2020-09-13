Alice E. Siatka (nee Kalinowski)

JOLIET, IL - Alice E. Siatka (nee Kalinowski) age 87, of Joliet, IL, and formerly the Hegewisch Neighborhood of Chicago, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

She was born July 29, 1933, in Chicago to the late Mary and Adam Kalinowski. Alice graduated from St. Michaels High School.

Survived by her son, Gary (Patricia) Siatka and Caryn (Doug) Helms; three grandchildren, Joseph Ritter, James (Amanda) Ritter, and Jordan Helms. Six great-grandchildren; special nephews, James (Ann) Kobus and Gerald (Trudy) Dambek; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her husband, Thaddeus; her parents, and siblings.

As it was Alice's wish cremation rites have been accorded and services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated.

