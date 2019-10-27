Alice Flores

HAMMOND, IN - On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Alice Flores, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep, at the age of 80. Alice was born in Corpus Christi, TX, on April 11, 1939. She loved to garden, and she grew roses and had a green thumb. Alice had a love for the Lord since she was a child, thanks to her grandma Gabriella in Mexico. She loved to read books and had a library like her grandparents had in Mexico. Alice had a thirst for knowledge. She went to Ivy Tech in Hammond, and received her Culinary Arts Degree. The following year, she attended Calumet College of St. Joseph and received her degree in Religious Studies. She had many jobs, which included the School City of Hammond, Reliable Foods, Marshall Fields in Chicago, and many more. Alice volunteered in many different organizations. She was a Rainbow Maker, teaching adults how to read. She taught Religious Education at St. Casimir Church, and St. Joseph's Church in Hammond, both for over 20 years. Alice was very active in her Parish, St. Casimir. She was a member of the Funeral Choir, the St. Casimir Seniors, who will have a service on Monday at 3:00 p.m., and the RCIA. She was one of the founding members of Manna for Hammond, with Dorothy Szany, and Msgr. Casimir Senderak. Alice loved music and dancing, and gave this love to her children. She especially loved the Beatles, and John Lennon was her favorite Beatle. Her last job was being the "Boss" at Antique Vault and Records in Crown Point.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband, John; mother, Consuelo M. Garcia; her fathers, Philip Garcia and Roy Luna. She is survived by her son, John L. (Eleanor) Flores, loving daughter, Anna Maria Flores, and loving son and partner, Michael (fiance Jonneal Galea) Flores; sister, Phyllis (Jesse) Gabrano; four grandchildren, Paul (Kalie), Andrew (April), Evelyn Flores, and Carlos; two great-grandchildren, Marshall Douglas, and Olivia; sisters in law, Sandra (Rey) Jiminez, and Mary (Danny) Golden; one brother in law, Amador Mandujano; many friends and family. Special furry friends, Newie, Lady, Spotz, and Trixie, and her cats Chesney and Lilly.

Funeral service Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Terrence J. Steffens officiating. Burial at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation on Monday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mom never met a person she didn't want to hug. She will be missed very much, infinitely and forever in our hearts.