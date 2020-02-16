Alice G. Bonilla

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Alice G. Bonilla, age 90 of East Chicago, IN passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. She is survived by two daughters: Diane A. Bonilla and Cynthia E. Bonilla; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Cesario S. Bonilla (1991); nephew, Christopher Gonzales (2017).

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN followed by 10:30 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Terry Steffens officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of service Monday morning.

Alice's two greatest loves were children and animals. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Treasured Friends, P.O. Box 9234, Highland, IN 46322 would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com