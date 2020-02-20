Alice Geraldine Kiefer

PORTAGE, IN - Alice Geraldine Kiefer, 82 of Portage, IN passed away in Valparaiso, IN on Friday, February 14, 2020. Daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Felix, Alice was born on August 26, 1937 in Indiana Harbor, IN.

Alice was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, worked at USS Gary Sheet & Tin, retiring from Portage Township School System where she made lifelong cherished friendships. Alice was also a proud member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish.

Alice met her beloved Carl at the Midway Ballroom May 25, 1957 and the two were married at Holy Angels on August 23, 1958; they were married for 61 loving years.

Alice is survived by her husband, Carl J. Kiefer Jr.; sons, David of Portage, IN, Tim (Kimberlee McCall) Kiefer of Perrysburg, OH; granddaughter, Claire Kiefer of Perrysburg, OH; nephew, Dennis (Andrea) Hazi; nieces, Denise (Dave) Musch, of North Judson, IN, Darlene Mitchell, of Michigan City, IN and many great nieces and great nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank Felix; sister, Bernice Hazi and infant sister, Delphine Felix.

Mass will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, 356 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, IN 46385 with Father Paul Quanz officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Alice's name to online at along with donations forms; if mail is preferred send donation form and donation to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105; or charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.