Alice Haberlin

Service Information
Obituary
LOWELL, IN - Alice Haberlin, 91, of Lowell, IN, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. She is survived by her children, Arthur Jr. (Chris), Donald (Sandi), Cecil (Robin), Richard (Diane), Jennifer (Grant) Molden; 18 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; sister, Eleanor Combs. Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Sr.; son, John Billings; brother, Robert Poppe; sisters, Ruth Christman and Diana Matury. Alice was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lowell and retired from Hanover Schools.

Visitation, Thursday, December 26th from 4:00-8:00PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell. Funeral Service, Friday, 11:00AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 631 W. Commercial Ave, Lowell. Burial will follow in German Methodist Cemetery with Pastor Chad Kendall officiating.

www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Dec. 23, 2019
funeral home direction icon