LOWELL, IN - Alice Haberlin, 91, of Lowell, IN, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. She is survived by her children, Arthur Jr. (Chris), Donald (Sandi), Cecil (Robin), Richard (Diane), Jennifer (Grant) Molden; 18 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; sister, Eleanor Combs. Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Sr.; son, John Billings; brother, Robert Poppe; sisters, Ruth Christman and Diana Matury. Alice was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lowell and retired from Hanover Schools.

Visitation, Thursday, December 26th from 4:00-8:00PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell. Funeral Service, Friday, 11:00AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 631 W. Commercial Ave, Lowell. Burial will follow in German Methodist Cemetery with Pastor Chad Kendall officiating.

