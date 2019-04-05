Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice J. McMahon.

HIHGLAND, IN - Alice J. McMahon of Highland, IN, age 86, passed away peacefully April,3 2019 surrounded by family. Alice will be missed by her son Brian and his long-time girlfriend Agnes; sister: Phyllis Beckman and brother: "Bud" and Julie Artim; plus many close nieces and nephews. Alice will be joining her husband: "Jack"; parents: Ralph and Josephine; and other family members in Heaven. Alice was a graduate of Morton High School, 2-year St. Mary's alum, worked in the family business before marriage and full-time homemaker. She was a Junior Association member, a longtime supporter of the "Share Foundation" and the Hammond Optimist Club. She was a long-time member of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Highland. She enjoyed shelling, was an avid collector and enjoyed many sunsets on Marco Island!

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday April 7, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 PM at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Services will be on Monday April 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave. Highland, IN with a visitation one hour prior to the mass. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Share Foundation or in her loving memory. www.burnskish.com