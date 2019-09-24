Alice J. Perrin

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Alice J. Perrin, age 79, of Cedar Lake passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. She is survived by her children: Tom (Jennie) Perrin, Mike (Annette) Perrin, Ray (Jackie) Volk, and Jim Perrin; grandchildren, April (Ryan) Nolan, Tim and Raymond Perrin; great-grandson, Zak Nolan; Preceded in death by her husband, Gordon.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME 12901 Wicker Ave, Cedar Lake. A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Burdan Funeral Home. Burial will follow at German Methodist Cemetery.

Alice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was involved in the community and was very active in the Keenagers. Alice, most of all, loved her family and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Creek Health Campus for their care. In lieu of flowers donations to family wishes would be greatly appreciated.

