Alice Jane Wilson

LOWELL, IN - Alice Jane Wilson 93, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was a loving mother to four children, Kathleen Wilson, Craig (Cynthia) Wilson, Bryan (Shanta) Wilson and Janet McGowan and a sweet loving grandmother to six grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Garth, brother, Leo Koch Jr. and parents, Leo and Helen Koch.

Alice worked for IL Bell, Dyer Mercy Hospital, and the Hammond Clinic as a telephone switchboard operator, as well as, Lowell High School cafeteria team where she was known as the "Donut Lady" and was a long time member of Lake County Cultural Arts.

Visitation, Sunday June 2, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, with Funeral Mass Monday,10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Parish, 1 E. Wilhelm St., Schererville. Burial of Cremated Remains will take place in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens at a later date. www.sheetsfuneral.com