Alice K. Wohler (nee Kohnke)

MUNSTER, IN - Alice K. Wohler, age 88 of Munster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She is survived by her children, Jane (John Kralik) Wohler and Stephen Wohler; grandchildren, Robert Wohler III, Michael (Colleen) Sylvester, Ann Marie (Austin Paul) Sylvester, Daniel Wohler, Alison Wohler and Lucas Wohler-O'Shea; son-in-law, Ron Sylvester; daughters-in-law, Lynn Wohler and Gina O'Shea; and brothers, William and James Kohnke. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Wohler, Sr.; and children, Robert F. Wohler, Jr., Margaret Wohler, Ann Marie Wohler and C. William Wohler.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Michael Yadron. Interment will be private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside, IL. Visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 2:30 p.m., and again, at the church on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.

Alice was born and raised in Chicago and was an avid Cub's fan. She was active in St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster, IN and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Alice was involved and Past President of the American Legion Post 16 Ladies Auxiliary. She was an active member of Lake County Right to Life and a founding member of Munster Recycling Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Alice's name to VNA Foundation Valparaiso, IN or the Alzeihmer's Association.