Alice L. Mroz

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Alice L. Mroz, age 87 of Schererville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Dorothy), Richard (Lynette), Ronald (Gerri), Leonard (Peggy) and Lawrence (Shari); 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew, Jr.; and son, David.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and again on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. service.

Alice was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She had great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Alice was born and raised in the "Region" and was formerly of Hammond and Munster.