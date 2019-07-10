Alice M. Jones

GRIFFITH, IN - Alice M. Jones age 80 of Griffith passed away on Thursday July 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Delford; children Sherry (Ford) McDaniel, Dawn (Dale) Straughen, Laura (Greg) Gear, Dale Jones and James Jones; grandchildren Matthew, Sarah (Jacob), Angelina, Donald (Rachel), Cassandra, Brandon; granddaughters of the heart; Heidi and Brittany; great grandchildren Austin, Caleb, Caylee, Giulia, Elise, Brayden, Gabriel and Nolan; brother William (Sandy) Marlowe and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Wilma (nee Gray) and Henry Marlowe, infant daughter Melody Ann, grandson Douglas Straughen, brothers Robert and Donald Marlowe.

Funeral services will be held on Friday July 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue Griffith with Pastor Laurel Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday July 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Alice was a past member of Griffith VFW Women's Auxiliary, Griffith Swinging Seniors Bowling League, Griffith Adult Booster Club and Griffith Jaycees. She was a faithful housewife, loving Mother and Grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren and gardening, In Lieu of flowers memorials may be given too Rangeline Community Presbyterian Church or Harbor Light Hospice. A special Thank you to the staff at Lowell Healthcare for their wonderful care.

"I shall pass this way but once; any good that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being; let me do it now. Let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again."

