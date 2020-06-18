Alice Mesarch (nee Birosh)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Alice Mesarch (nee' Birosh), age 98, of Merrillville, IN, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Alice is survived by her children: Ronald (Janet Andrus) Mesarch of Merrillville, IN and Patti (Jack) Reyome of Griffith, IN; seven grandchildren: Merritt (James) Barnard, Bryon (Nicole) Mesarch, David (David Sommer) Mesarch, Kevin Mesarch, Jason (Holly) Reyome, Gavin Reyome and Kimberly (Dustin) Bow; seven great-grandchildren: Breana (Brett) Robbins, Christian Barnard, Leia and Katie Mesarch, Jackson and Nikolas Reyome and Bronson Bow.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, John Mesarch; and sister, Lorraine Remenius.

Alice graduated from Tolleston High School. She married John Mesarch on October 17, 1943. Alice worked as a secretary at Beveridge Elementary School and many years at the American Lung Association. She was a member of Tolleston American Legion Auxiliary Unit #270. Alice was a member of St. Michaels Byzantine Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Rosary Sodality, and Fish and Pierogi Fridays. Later in life she enjoyed traveling to the East Coast, Jamaica, Houston, TX, and Indianapolis.

Alice's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She cherished her grandchildren and was "Baba" to her great-grandchildren. Alice will be missed by all.

Private Funeral Services were held for the family with burial at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Arrangements were entrusted to Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services in Merrillville, IN.

Memorial Donations may be given in Alice's name to St. Michael's Byzantine Church in care of GEISEN FUNERAL HOME, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

