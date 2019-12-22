Alice Quijas

Service Information
Acevez Funeral Home
4918 Magoun Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-398-1418
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Acevez Funeral Home
4918 Magoun Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
3510 Deodar St
East Chicago,, IN
View Map
Obituary
Alice Quijas

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Alice Quijas, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019. Beloved mother to Theresa, Ruben and Gerald Melendez, MaryLou Melendez-Keddy and Laura Samaniego. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, two great-grandsons, nieces, nephews and siblings - most notably her dear sister, Mary Sanchez. She was also preceded in death by her son, Ronald Melendez and husband, Sigilfredo Quijas.

A visitation will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 3:00-7:00p.m., at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave. East Chicago, IN. A cremation will follow. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar St. East Chicago, IN. with Rev. Carlos Sosa officiating. A burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. For more information and to send flowers please visit

Published in The Times on Dec. 22, 2019
