Alice Quijas

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Alice Quijas, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019. Beloved mother to Theresa, Ruben and Gerald Melendez, MaryLou Melendez-Keddy and Laura Samaniego. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, two great-grandsons, nieces, nephews and siblings - most notably her dear sister, Mary Sanchez. She was also preceded in death by her son, Ronald Melendez and husband, Sigilfredo Quijas.

A visitation will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 3:00-7:00p.m., at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave. East Chicago, IN. A cremation will follow. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar St. East Chicago, IN. with Rev. Carlos Sosa officiating. A burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. For more information and to send flowers please visit

