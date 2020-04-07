Alice V. Ross (nee Stotesbury)

LANSING, IL - Alice V. Ross (nee Stotesbury), age 94 of Lansing, IL passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Alice is survived by her loving children, Donna (Melvin) Turnbull, Jim (late Marilyn) Millen, Denise Follmar, and Ralph (Debbie) Ross, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Kylie Follmar, Colton Deinema and eight loving step grandchildren. Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews. Alice was preceded in death by her husbands Richard H. Millen and Ralph R. Ross, Sr., loving parents Joseph and Annie (nee Davis) Stotesbury and eight brothers and sisters.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, funeral services for Alice will be private. Alice will be laid to rest at Beverly Cemetery, Blue Island, IL. A celebration of Life for Alice will take place at a later date.

Alice was a founding member of First Christian Church of Lansing. A Member of the Eastern Star in Lansing for 59 years. Retired from Sears after many years of service. She stayed active and independent and loved to sew. She truly loved being involved and tried to make a positive difference. She was truly loved by many and she will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Alice's name to the William J. Riley Hospice, Munster, IN.

www.schroederlauer.com